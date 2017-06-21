FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian telecoms operators receive 4G wireless frequencies -official
June 21, 2017

Egyptian telecoms operators receive 4G wireless frequencies -official

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's telecoms operators have received the wireless frequencies needed to deliver 4G mobile broadband networks, an official at the National Telecom Regulatory Authority told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The authority has sent a letter assigning the frequencies to telecommunications companies today," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"The companies will redistribute the frequencies in preparation for offering the service commercially in the market within two months," he added. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

