Telecom Egypt co. Appoints Adel Hamed as CEO - statement

CAIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt co. has appointed Adel Hamed as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, the company said in a statement on Thursday, replacing Ahmed El Beheiry.

The statement quoted the company’s chairman, Magued Osman, as saying that Hamed’s appointment came due to his “long and distinguished expertise ... which makes him eligible to lead to direct the company towards digital transformation.”