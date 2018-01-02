UPDATE 1-Telecom Egypt says services restored after days of disruption

(Adds restoration of internet services)

CAIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt, the country’s largest internet provider, said on Tuesday its internet services had been fully restored after several days of disruption.

Earlier the company had said on its Facebook page that services had experienced a problem and would be restored “gradually” but did not provide further details. Reuters was unable to reach the company immediately for comment.

“There is currently no impact on internet traffic” for Telecom Egypt direct customers or those of its operators, it said, adding it had provided “alternative capacities” for all affected units in the country, without elaborating.

Users have complained that the disruption of the service lasted anywhere between four days to two weeks.

Telecom Egypt is the largest fixed-line operator in Africa and the Middle East. As of Sept 2017, its internet services in Egypt had around 3.8 million subscribers.

The government has promised to improve Egypt’s slow and unreliable internet service. Communications Minister Yasser al-Qadi said last July the minimum internet speed in Egypt would reach 4 megabits per second by the end of 2017, but this target has so far not been achieved. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Gareth Jones)