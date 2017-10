CAIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s tourism revenues jumped 211.8 percent year on year to $5.3 billion in the first nine months of 2017, a government official said.

The number of tourists who visited Egypt in that time jumped 55.3 percent to 5.9 million, the official who preferred to remain anonymous added. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; editing by John Stonestreet)