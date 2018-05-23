FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Egypt tourism revenues jump 83 pct to $2.2 bln in Q1 - government official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 23 (Reuters) - Egypt’s tourism revenues jumped 83.3 percent in the first quarter of 2018 to $2.2 billion, a government official told Reuters.

The number of tourists who visited Egypt in that time jumped 37.1 percent to 2.383 million, added the official who asked to remain anonymous.

The tourism sector is one of the country’s main sources of foreign currency but has struggled since a 2011 uprising that ousted then president Hosni Mubarak. A total of 14.7 million people visited Egypt in 2010 before the uprising. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Amina Ismail Editing by Andrew Heavens)

