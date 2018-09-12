FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 3:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Egypt prosecutor says e-coli was a factor in deaths of British tourists

1 Min Read

(Repeats for additional subscribers)

CAIRO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Egypt’s public prosecutor said on Wednesday that the e-coli bacteria was a factor in the deaths of two British tourists in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada last month.

The prosecutor gave details in a statement of an official medical report after an investigation into their deaths.

It said John Cooper, 69, was suffering from health problems but that e-coli was a cause of heart failure that led to his death. Cooper’s wife Susan, 63, was also likely to have been affected by e-coli and died of gastroenteritis. (Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

