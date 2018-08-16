FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 10:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Egypt to sell 610 mln euros in euro-denominated T-bill auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects “sold” to “would sell” to reflect auction had not yet happened)

CAIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Egypt said it would sell 610 million euros ($690 million) in one-year euro-denominated treasury bills to local and foreign financial institutions in an auction on Thursday, the central bank said.

The bills will mature on Aug. 20 2019.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank floated the pound currency in November 2016 as part of a deal for a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan. ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Toby Chopra)

