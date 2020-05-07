Corrected-Foreign holdings of Egyptian pound T-bills fell by half in March -c.bank

(Makes clear comparison is end-March vs end-February, not end-April vs end-March)

CAIRO, May 7 (Reuters) - CAIRO, May 7 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Egyptian pound treasury bills fell to 149.30 billion Egyptian pounds ($9.51 billion) as of end-March from 310.65 billion at the end of February, according to data published on Thursday on the central bank website.

Foreign investors have been rushing out of emerging markets since the coronavirus pandemic broke out this year. (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Kevin Liffey)