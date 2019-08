CAIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Egypt sold 610 million euros in one-year euro-denominated treasury bills on Monday at an average yield of 1.49%, data from the central bank showed.

The bank sold 695.10 million euros in a similar auction in November with an average yield of 1.75%. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Yousef Saba, editing by Ed Osmond)