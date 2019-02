CAIRO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Foreign investors hold $13.1 billion in Egyptian treasuries, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Tuesday.

Kouchouk had last put the figure at $14 billion as of end-September(nL8N1WR2FT), after a turbulent summer for emerging markets with weakened investor appetite. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla)