Financials
February 7, 2019 / 1:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt to auction $1 billion in one-year dollar T-bills on Monday - c.bank

1 Min Read

(Adds details on maturing T-bills, background)

CAIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Egypt will auction $1 billion in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills on Monday, the central bank said on Thursday.

The auction will be settled on Feb. 12.

Egypt sold $854 million in dollar-denominated bills at an average yield of 3.797 percent at a similar auction on Jan. 6.

Dollar T-bills worth $1.075 billion are due to mature on Tuesday.

Officials say they are trying to diversify the country’s sources of foreign debt and lengthen its average maturity.

Egypt’s short-term dollar-denominated debt had fallen to about $14 billion as of the end of 2018, the deputy finance minister said on Sunday. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Patrick Werr Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below