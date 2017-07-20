FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Yields fall on Egypt's three- and nine-month T-bills amid foreign buying
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 1:15 PM / in a month

Yields fall on Egypt's three- and nine-month T-bills amid foreign buying

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 20 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills fell at an auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed, amid high foreign buying of Egyptian debt.

The average yield on the 91-day bill slipped to 21.564 percent from 21.920 percent at the last similar auction on July 16 and the yield on the 273-day bill fell to 21.582 percent from 21.775 percent.

Foreign buying accounted for 32 percent of Thursday's sale, standing at 4.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($252.10 million), said Sami Khallaf, the head of public debt at the finance ministry.

Demand for Egypt's domestic debt has increased since the central bank raised key interest rates by 2 percentage points earlier this month, its third increase since Egypt floated its currency in November last year. ($1 = 17.8500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; writing by Arwa Gaballa)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.