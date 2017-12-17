FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 2 days ago

Average yields fall on Egypt's 3- and 9- month T-bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt’s three- and nine-month treasury bills fell at an auction on Sunday, central bank data showed.

Yields on the 91-day bills fell to 18.919 percent from 19.257 at the last sale a week earlier, while yields on the 266-day bills slipped to 18.115 percent from 18.838 percent.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank floated the pound currency a year ago. Since then, the CBE has raised key interest rates by 700 basis points. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Gareth Jones)

