January 11, 2018 / 1:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Average yields fall on Egypt's 6-month, 1-year T-bills - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt’s six-month and one-year treasury bills fell at an auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.

The yield on the 182-day bill fell to 18.606 percent from 19.140 percent at the last similar auction, and the yield on the 357-day bill fell to 17.554 percent from 18.186 percent.

Egypt has raised key interest rates by 700 basis points since it floated the currency in November 2016, encouraging investors to buy its debt. (Reporting by John Davison, editing by Larry King)

