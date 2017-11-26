FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Average yields rise on Egypt's 3- and 9-month T-bills
November 26, 2017 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Average yields rise on Egypt's 3- and 9-month T-bills

CAIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt’s three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, central bank data showed.

Yields on the 91-day bills rose to 18.869 percent from 18.625 at the last sale, while yields on the 273-day bills rose to 18.283 percent from 18.015.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank floated the pound currency a year ago. Since then, the CBE has raised key interest rates by 700 basis points. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

