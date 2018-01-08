FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Egypt issues $944.5 mln in 1-yr T-bills at 3.346 pct avg yield -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in lede)

CAIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The average yield on Egyptian one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills fell to 3.346 percent on Monday from 3.495 percent at the last auction on Dec. 11, the central bank said.

The Finance Ministry sold $944.5 million in treasury bills to local and foreign financial institutions. The bills mature on Jan. 8, 2019.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank floated the pound currency in November 2016 as part of a deal for a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Patrick Werr and Toby Chopra)

