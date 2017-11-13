Egypt sells 692.9 mln euros in euro-denominated T-bills auction -C.bank

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Egypt has sold 692.9 million euros in one-year euro-denominated treasury bills to local and foreign financial institutions in an auction, the central bank said on Monday.

The average yield for the bills, which mature on Nov. 13 2018, was 1.499 percent.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank floated the pound currency in November 2016 as part of a deal for a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa and Eric Knecht)