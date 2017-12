CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Egypt will sell $1 billion in dollar-denominated, one-year treasury bills on December 11, the central bank said on Thursday.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank floated the pound currency in November 2016 as part of a deal for a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by Patrick Markey)