FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Average yields on Egypt's 3- and 7-year T-bonds rise
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Deals
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 11:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Average yields on Egypt's 3- and 7-year T-bonds rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The average yield on Egypt’s three- and seven-year treasury bonds rose at an auction on Monday, central bank data showed.

The average yield on the three-year bonds rose to 15.874 percent on Monday from 15.578 percent at the last auction, on Oct. 30. The average seven-year bond yield rose to 15.955 percent from 15.600 percent.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has increased since November 2016, when the central bank floated the pound currency. Since then, Egypt has raised key interest rates by 700 basis points. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.