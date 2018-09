CAIRO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Egypt’s finance ministry said it cancelled three and seven-year treasury bond sales on Tuesday, an auction that had had a total value of 3.5 billion Egyptian pounds.

The tender was covered 1.6 times before the cancellation because the interest rates required were “not within the logical limits,” the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Editing by Andrew Heavens)