CAIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Egypt cancelled an auction of 3- and 7-year treasury bonds worth 3.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($195.97 million) on Monday for a third successive week, central bank data showed.

Two previous T-bond auctions had been cancelled after bankers and investors demanded high yields on the debt. ($1 = 17.8600 Egyptian pounds)