Average yields fall on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills

CAIRO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt’s three and nine-month treasury bills fell at an auction on Sunday, central bank data showed.

Yields on the 91-day bills fell to 18.948 from 19.092 percent at the last sale.

Yields on the 273-day bills fell to 17.977 from 18.324 at the last similar auction.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has increased since the central bank floated the pound currency and increased key interest rates by 7 percentage points since November, but average yields have come down in recent weeks as foreign currency liquidity has improved. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, editing by Louise Heavens)