Careem says has not received any request to stop Egypt operations

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Careem, a Middle East competitor to Uber Technologies, said on Tuesday it has not received any request to stop operations in Egypt and will continue to operate as usual.

A company spokeswoman made these comments after an Egyptian court earlier ordered the suspension of licences for ride-hailing companies Uber and Careem pending a lawsuit calling for them to halt services in Egypt, judicial sources said.

“We have not received any official request to stop operations. It’s business as usual,” a Careem spokeswoman told Reuters.