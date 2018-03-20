FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Careem says has not received any request to stop Egypt operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Careem, a Middle East competitor to Uber Technologies, said on Tuesday it has not received any request to stop operations in Egypt and will continue to operate as usual.

A company spokeswoman made these comments after an Egyptian court earlier ordered the suspension of licences for ride-hailing companies Uber and Careem pending a lawsuit calling for them to halt services in Egypt, judicial sources said.

“We have not received any official request to stop operations. It’s business as usual,” a Careem spokeswoman told Reuters.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous

