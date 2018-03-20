FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Uber to appeal any court decision to suspend ride sharing licenses in Egypt -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies intends to appeal any court decision to suspend ride sharing licenses in Egypt, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Earlier, an Egyptian court ordered the suspension of licences for ride-hailing companies Uber and Careem, Reuters reported, citing judicial sources.

A source familiar with the matter said Uber had not been officially informed of the court ruling, but that the company would appeal any suspension to ensure its business runs as usual. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Ghaida Ghantous)

