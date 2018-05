CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s unemployment rate dropped to 10.6 percent in the first quarter of the year, down from 12 percent a year earlier, state statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.

The rate has been steadily dropping in recent months amid a programme of economic reforms.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has promised to cut the rate to 10 percent over the next few years, a target that will require higher levels of economic growth.