January 30, 2020

Vodafone stake sale needs Egyptian regulatory approval

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s telecoms regulator will have to approve a sale by Vodafone of its 55% stake in its local operations to Saudi Telecom Co (STC), it said on Thursday.

Both firms on Wednesday announced a non-binding deal proposal, valuing Vodafone Egypt at $4.4 billion.

Once finalised, the regulator would have to approve it, the body said in a statement.

With 44 million subscribers and a 40% market share, Vodafone Egypt is the country’s biggest mobile operator. The remaining 45% stake is held by majority state-owned Telecom Egypt . (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Ulf Laessing; editing by David Evans)

