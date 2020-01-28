Integrated Telecommunications Services
Vodafone to sign MOU with Saudi Telecom for Egypt unit stake sale -Egyptian gov't

CAIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group is to sign a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Telecom for the possible sale of a stake in Vodafone Egypt, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday.

The announcement came after a visit to Egypt by Vodafone CEO Nick Read. Vodafone Group holds a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt, with the remaining 45% held by Telecom Egypt.

Telecom Egypt said on Sunday it had no intention of selling its stake.

Reporting by Moamen Said Atallah Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Chris Reese

