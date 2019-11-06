Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to try to resolve dam dispute by Jan. 15 -Treasury

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan agreed on Wednesday to work towards a comprehensive and sustainable agreement on the filling and operation of a massive dam project in Ethiopia by Jan. 15, 2020, the U.S. Treasury said.

In a joint statement released after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hosted talks to try to work out differences over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the ministers said they would attend further meetings in Washington on Dec. 9 and Jan. 13 to assess progress in their negotiations. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)