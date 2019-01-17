Egypt reopens three ports after weather improves

SUEZ, Egypt, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Egypt reopened three ports on Thursday that it had shut on Wednesday due to bad weather as conditions improved and winds stabilised, the Red Sea Ports Authority said.

Several Egyptian port cities and the capital Cairo were hit by a severe sandstorm on Wednesday, which prompted the closure of several ports.

The ports of Suez and Zeitiyat in the Suez governorate were reopened at 0700 local time (0500 GMT) and the Sharm al-Sheikh port in the South Sinai governorate reopened at 0800 local, the authority said.

Ayman Saleh, head of the Red Sea Ports Authority, stressed that the heads of ports should be in contact with the Egyptian Meteorological Authority to ensure the regularity and safety of maritime navigation.