FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's agriculture ministry awaits cabinet decision on ergot ruling
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
Breakingviews
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 15, 2017 / 8:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Egypt's agriculture ministry awaits cabinet decision on ergot ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it was awaiting instructions from the cabinet on a court ruling which reinstates a ban on wheat imports containing even trace levels of the common grain fungus ergot.

“The ruling was against a decision that was issued by the cabinet so we have to await directions from there to know whether it will affect our process,” Hamid Abdel Dayem, spokesman for the ministry told Reuters.

“Until then it is business as usual,” he said.

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, issued a decree last year permitting wheat imports with up to 0.05 percent ergot, a common international standard, following a near year-long standoff with suppliers who refused to do business after the country banned the fungus entirely. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Eric Knecht; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.