UPDATE 1-Egypt's strategic wheat reserves enough for 3 months - MENA

(Adds oil reserves)

CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Egypt, the world’s largest wheat buyer, has strategic reserves to cover three months of wheat consumption, the official state news agency MENA said on Tuesday.

Egypt also has enough sugar reserves for more than four months and enough oil reserves for about five months, MENA said.

Egypt’s state-buyer GASC bought 240,000 tonnes of wheat in a purchase tender on March 15. It bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat and 120,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy Writing by Arwa Gaballa Editing by Louise Heavens and Jon Boyle)