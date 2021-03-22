Egyptair to ask government for financial assistance - CEO

FILE PHOTO: EgyptAir planes are seen on the tarmac, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

DUBAI (Reuters) - Egyptair expects to ask the Egyptian government for 5 to 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($317.84 million - $444.98 million) in assistance this year, needed to pay for outstanding loans and aircraft leasing fees, its chief executive said.

CEO and chairman Roshdy Zakaria told reporters at an industry event in the United Arab Emirates he was optimistic about continued assistance from the government and that there was no plan to reduce the size of the current fleet.