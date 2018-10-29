FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 8:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's ProSieben buys U.S. online dating site eharmony

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media said on Monday it had bought U.S. online dating site eharmony, in the first significant deal since it carved out a new e-commerce joint venture with General Atlantic.

The acquisition of eharmony, which was founded in 2000 in Los Angeles and expects to register 2.8 million new users this year, complements ProSieben’s own Parship dating franchise, which is the market leader in Germany. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

