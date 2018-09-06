REFILE-Britain's Ei Group explores commercial properties sale

(Corrects typo in headline)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest pub owner Ei Group Plc said on Thursday it had appointed Rothschild & Co to explore options including a full or partial sale of its commercial properties business, which includes free-of-tie pubs and other properties.

Ei Group, formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc, also launched a 150 million pound unsecured bond offering and a tender offer for its outstanding 97 million pound convertible bonds. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)