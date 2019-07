July 18 (Reuters) - Slug and Lettuce owner Stonegate Pub Company on Thursday offered to buy Ei Group in a deal that values the pub operator at 2.97 billion pounds ($3.70 billion) including debt.

Under the deal, Stonegate will offer 285 pence in cash for each Ei share. ($1 = 0.8037 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)