EIB sets PLN floater coupon, books over PLN2bn

LONDON, March 7 (IFR) -

* Books over PLN2bn, closing at 1pm. Coupon set at 6mW+19.5. (12:51pm)

* Books over PLN1.8bn. Guidance unchanged at 6mW+19.5 area. Books close at 1pm. (11:28am)

* IPTs POLGB float May 2024 +11 area (equivalent to interp POLGB May 2024 & Jan 2026 floaters +3 area), benchmark size, tbp today. Coupon guidance 6mW+19.5, tbp at par, short first coupon. Due 25 Feb 2025, pay 19 Mar, off DIP, English law, Lux and Warsaw listing, 1k/1k denoms. (9:49am)

The EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (all stable) has mandated Citi Handlowy and ING Bank as joint lead managers for a new Polish Zloty benchmark floating rate note with a maturity of 7-10 years. Denoms 1,000 PLN. English law. Issued off the EIB’s Debt Issuance Programme. Listing in Luxembourg. An inaugural PLN FRN transaction is expected to follow in the near future, subject to market conditions. (March 6)