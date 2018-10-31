FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Eicher Motors says labour strife hurt Royal Enfield production

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - India’s Eicher Motors Ltd said on Wednesday strike at one of its southern Indian facility led to a slump in production of 25,000 motorcycles in September-October, after a part of its workforce “stayed away” from work.

Workers at the facility of Eicher Motors, best known for its Royal Enfield motorcycles, saw a part of their workforce walkout last month demanding higher pay, job security and a right to form unions to collectively bargain.

The facility in Oragadam, situated in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, remained operational through October, and a majority of the workforce continues to report to work, Eicher said here. (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

