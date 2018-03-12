FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 5:09 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

India's Eicher Motors shuts JV with U.S. partner Polaris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - India’s Eicher Motors Ltd said on Monday it is shutting down its joint venture with U.S.’s Polaris Industries Inc effective immediately, after it failed to sustain its initial success.

"The initial interest could not be sustained and subsequent sales performance was significantly slower than the company's expectations," Eicher Motors, maker of the Royal Enfield motorcycles, said in a statement. bit.ly/2Ijc2zZ (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

