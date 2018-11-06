UPDATE 1-Eiffage Q3 sales up 13.2 pct, maintains full-year targets

* Q3 sales 4.301 bln euros

* Contracting order book at 13.9 bln euros at end-Sept, up 16 pct

* 2018 outlook confirmed (Adds details, rivals)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - French construction group Eiffage maintained its 2018 goals of a further increase in revenue and profits at its contracting and concessions businesses, after revenues grew 13.2 percent in the third quarter.

France’s third-largest builder behind Vinci and Bouygues achieved quarterly sales of 4.301 billion euros ($4.91 billion).

Concessions revenue rose 3.8 percent while revenue from the infrastructures business jumped 21 percent, helped by contracts on the Grand Paris Express, an extension of the capital’s subway lines.

The contracting order book rose 16 percent to 13.9 billion euros, equivalent to 12.4 months of activity, the company said.

Last month Eiffage’s motorway unit APRR reported a 4.1 percent rise in third quarter revenue, excluding the construction business, and a 1.3 percent increase in traffic.

Eiffage’s quarterly performance echoed that of competitor Vinci, which last month reported stronger-than-expected third quarter sales.

It contrasted with the performance of French conglomerate Bouygues, which has lowered its full year operating profit forecast, citing difficulties at its construction businesses during the third quarter.