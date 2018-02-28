FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 5:01 PM / in 16 hours

Eiffage sees further revenue growth in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - French construction and civil engineering company Eiffage said on Wednesday it expects more growth in revenues this year, after reporting higher profits for 2017.

The group’s operating profit on ordinary activities increased by 8.3 percent to 1.73 billion euros ($2.1 billion) last year, while consolidated sales came in at 15 billion euros thanks to an upbeat fourth quarter.

It did not give a precise forecast for revenue growth this year. ($1 = 0.8187 euros) (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdynia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

