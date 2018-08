Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved here a therapy by Japan's Eisai Co Ltd for previously untreated patients with a common form of liver cancer.

The oral drug, Lenvima, was jointly developed with Merck & Co and has been approved to treat unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Lenvima has previously been approved to treat kidney cancer and thyroid cancer. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)