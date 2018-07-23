FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 5:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Inwit interested in telecom towers of EI Towers if sold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Italian tower company Inwit , controlled by Telecom Italia, is interested in any telecom masts that may come to market as a result of a bid on EI Towers.

“We are totally interested in principle,” Inwit CEO Giovanni Ferigo said in a conference call with analysts.

Italian infrastructure fund F2i said last week it had joined forces with broadcaster Mediaset to launch a bid for EI Towers in a move expected to trigger consolidation in the tower sector.

Ferigo said any such deal could result in some 1,000 telecom masts coming up for sale.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Crispian Balmer

