Italy's Inwit interested in telecom towers of EI Towers if sold

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Italian tower company Inwit , controlled by Telecom Italia, is interested in any telecom masts that may come to market as a result of a bid on EI Towers.

“We are totally interested in principle,” Inwit CEO Giovanni Ferigo said in a conference call with analysts.

Italian infrastructure fund F2i said last week it had joined forces with broadcaster Mediaset to launch a bid for EI Towers in a move expected to trigger consolidation in the tower sector.

Ferigo said any such deal could result in some 1,000 telecom masts coming up for sale.