CEO of Israel's El Al Airlines to resign

FILE PHOTO: The Israeli flag carrier El Al's airliner carrying an Israeli delegation accompanied by the U.S. treasury secretary lands in Muharraq, Bahrain, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The chief executive of EL Al Israel Airlines ELAL.TA said on Friday he would leave the position by January and a search for his replacement was underway.

Gonen Usishkin, who was appointed CEO in early 2018, said in a letter to employees that he agreed with the company’s new chairman to step down.

Control of Israel’s flag carrier was bought in September by religious student Eli Rozenberg after the company was forced to issue shares to the public in order to receive government assistance. [nL8N2GT2W2]

El Al has been hard hit since Israel effectively closed its borders because of the novel coronavirus crisis.

El Al announced on Oct. 20 that it appointed David Brodet, a former chairman of major Israeli bank Leumi, as its chairman.