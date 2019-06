June 3 (Reuters) - Utility El Paso Electric Co will be acquired by an infrastructure fund for $2.78 billion in an all-cash deal, the firms said on Monday.

Infrastructure Investments Fund, which is advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management, will pay $68.25 for each share of El Paso Electric, which represents a premium of 17.3% to the company’s Friday close. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)