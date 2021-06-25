Bitcoin to become legal tender in El Salvador on Sept 7

SAN SALVADOR, June 24 (Reuters) - El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said in a national address on Thursday that a recently passed law making bitcoin legal tender will take effect on Sept. 7.

El Salvador’s Congress on June 9 approved Bukele’s proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency, making El Salvador the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. (Reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)