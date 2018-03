JERUSALEM, March 22 (Reuters) -

* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Thursday it was in the process of completing the acquisition of privately held U.S.-based Universal Avionics Systems Corp through an asset allocation agreement.

* Elbit said the parties received the necessary government approvals for the transaction.

* The closing of the deal is expected in the coming weeks, Elbit said.

* Elbit did not provide further details. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)