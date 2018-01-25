FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Israel's Elbit Systems gets $150 mln Australian defence contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems Ltd said its subsidiary won a $150 million contract to provide support services to the Australian Defence Force for battle management system command and control.

The contract is for five years and optional extensions of up to seven years may be exercised in the future, Elbit said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is a major contract for Elbit Systems of Australia that will significantly enhance and strengthen its local engineering and support capabilities,” said Yehuda Vered, general manager of Elbit Systems Land and C4I. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Tova Cohen)

