Elbit Systems wins $73 mln defence contract from Germany's Diehl

TEL AVIV, June 19 (Reuters) - Israel’s Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won an approximately $73 million contract from Diehl Defence GmbH & Co to provide directed infrared counter measure systems for the German Air Forces’ Airbus A400M aircraft.

The contract will be carried out over four years.

Elbit Systems said it will work closely with Diehl Defence and Airbus Defence and Space for the integration of the systems inside the A400M defence aid support systems protection suite. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)