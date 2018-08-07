FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 6:46 AM / in an hour

Elbit Systems gets $85 mln contract from Israeli navy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems said on Tuesday it won an approximately $85 million contract from Israel’s Ministry of Defence to supply electronic warfare systems for the navy’s Sa’ar 6-class corvettes.

The contract will be carried out over 10 years.

The systems to be supplied include digital receivers, signal processing technologies and analysis tools. This contract follows previous Elbit Systems contract awards to equip all of the Israeli navy surface vessels with the company’s electronic warfare technologies. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

