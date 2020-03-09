Elbit Systems to supply U.S. Air Force with missile warning systems

TEL AVIV, March 9 (Reuters) - Israel’s Elbit Systems said the U.S. Air Force has awarded its subsidiary a contract with a ceiling of $471 million over 10 years to equip F-16 aircraft with pylon-based infrared missile warning systems.

The contract awarded to Elbit Systems of America includes an initial order valued at about $17 million, Elbit said on Monday.

The work on the aircraft of the U.S. Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Maayan Lubell)